A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Opening Early 2024!

HARVEY PARK GRILLE

Eat. Drink. Chill.

  • Image

    Quality House Made

    American Cuisine

    Enjoy house made comfort food classics and inspired dishes. Top quality food prepared  just for you every time.

  • Image

    Lunch, Dinner, Happy Hour

    & Weekend Brunch

    Harvey Park Grille is a place for family, friends, locals, and community. Dine with us and know you are valued.

  • Image

    Opening Early 2024!

    We can't wait to meet you.

    We've worked hard to update this classic Harvey Park location. We hope you think it's as cool & comfy as we do.