Harvey Park Grille 2133 S Sheridan Blvd
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Soft Pretzel Plate
Giant soft baked pretzel, gourmet sliced sausage, brown mustard, sauerkraut, sweet tangerine olives and creamy beer cheese for dipping.$14.00
- Loaded Potato Jackets
Crispy baked potato skins, mashed potatoes, toasted panko, melted cheddar jack, chopped bacon and spicy crema drizzle.$11.00
- Marinara Meatballs
3 moist panko crusted meatballs, smothered in our homemade marinara and topped with fresh grated parmigiana.$12.00
- Brussel Sprouts
Fresh cut brussel sprouts tossed in our own sweet and spicy sesame sauce and crisped to perfection.$10.00
- Chicken Wings
Meaty chicken wings tossed in our homemade tangy bar-b-q, spicy buffalo or honey habanero sauce, with ranch and blue cheese for dipping.$11.00+
- Manchengo Croquetas
Crispy fried outside-warm and cheesy inside, Serrano ham and manchengo cheese with paprika aioli for dipping.$11.00
Soup & Salads
- French Onion Soup
Classic homemade savory French Onion soup topped with jumbo croutons and creamy melted cheese.$6.00+
- Pork Green Chili
Our head chef knows her Pork Green Chili and this recipe does not disappoint. Slow cooked to perfection - Enjoy it as a side or smother your favorite dish!$6.00+
- Greek Salad
Crispy Romaine tossed with loads of tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta crumbles, red onion and pepperonccini. Served with warm pita bread wedges and homemade feta vinaigrette dressing.$14.00
- The Big Cobb
Our take on a diner classic. Crisp lettuce, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg, diced cucumber and juicy sliced chicken served with homemade blue cheese dressing.$17.00
- Harvey Park Salad
It's a fresh, healthy and well balanced mix of greens, avocado, craisins, almonds, cucumber and shredded carrots with homemade lemon poppy seed dressing.$13.00
Sandwiches
- The Reuban
Thinly sliced tender corned beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing on grilled Rye. Served with fries.$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Juicy chicken tossed in our homemade spicy buffalo sauce, chopped lettuce, carrot shavings and blue cheese dressing all wrapped up in a red chili tortilla. Served with fries.$15.00
- Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich
House battered crispy fried chicken thigh, tossed in spicy honey habanero sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles on a fluffy brioche bun. Served with fries$16.00
- HPG's Signature French Dip
Thinly sliced tender prime rib, melted Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo and caramelized onion on a grilled hoagie roll. Served with savory au jus and fries.$16.00
- George's Gyro
Lamb gyro or grilled chicken, tomato, mixed greens, red onion and homemade tzatziki sauce all wrapped up in a warm baked pita. Served with fries.$14.50
- The Rachel
Layers of sliced smoked turkey topped with creamy coleslaw and homemade Russian dressing on toasted whole wheat. Served with fries.$14.00
Burgers
- Azar's Classic Burger
Topped with Azar's special sauce, pickles, melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side.$15.00
- Habanero Jelly Burger
Topped with honey sweetened habanero jelly, cream cheese, crisp lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side.$15.00
- Elote Burger
Topped with red chili mayo, grilled corn, red onion, avocado, cotija and melted American cheese. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side.$15.50
- Build Your Own Burger
Start with the basics... crisp lettuce and a juicy slice of tomato. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side. Pick you toppings... ($1.50 ea.) American, cheddar, Swiss, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, sautéed jalapeños, avocado, pork green chili, bacon strips.$12.00
Entrees
- Steak Frites
An 8 oz NY strip steak grilled to medium - sliced and served over a hearty drizzle of Gorgonzola cream sauce. Served with crispy golden fries.$23.00
- Lemon & Butter Grilled Salmon
Grilled filet of salmon glazed in a lemon butter sauce. Served with steamed rice and broccolini.$17.00
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken
A half chicken seasoned and slow roasted to be crisp and juicy. Served with a side of homemade mashed potatoes and steamed broccolini.$16.50
- Braised Short Ribs
A hearty portion of tender braised short ribs smothered in our own rich mushroom demi-glace. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and broccolini.$17.00
- Chili Relleno Ravioli
Perfectly al dente chili relleno stuffed ravioli smothered in a rich poblano cream sauce and topped with fire roasted corn and fresh cotija cheese.$16.50
- Burrito bowl
Flame grilled carne asada or chicken over cilantro rice, black beans, fresh mixed greens, avocado and pico de gallo with homemade spicy chipotle mayo dressing.$16.00
- Poke Bowl
Pan seared ahi tuna over cilantro rice, cucumber, carrot, avocado, cherry tomatoes and fresh mango with siracha mayo & traditional poke sauce.$16.00
- Harissa Bowl
Flame grilled chicken, chopped kale, cilantro rice, cucumber, fire roasted corn, homemade hummus and feta crumbles with traditional Harissa style red chili, garlic, lime paste.$16.00
Sides
Desserts
- Churros
Warm cinnamon sugar churros served with spicy chocolate and dulce de leche dipping sauces.$11.00
- Key Lime Pie
Sweet & tart creamy key lime in a traditional crumble pie crust with a dollop of chilled whip cream.$10.00
- Chocolate Cake
Decadent chocolate cake with rich and creamy chocolate frosting.$11.00
- Tiramisu$10.00
- Lemon cake$11.00
Kid's Menu
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic spaghetti with homemade marinara and fresh grated parmigiana. Served with a kids beverage.$9.50
- Mac & Cheese
Homemade oven baked mac & cheese. Served with a kids beverage.$8.00
- Chicken Fingers
Crispy chicken fingers and fries. Served with a kids beverage.$8.50
- Grilled Cheese
Traditional American cheese grilled on white bread. Served with fries and a kids beverage.$8.00
- Kids Burger
Grilled burger plain or with American cheese. Served with fries and a kids beverage.$8.50
Weekend Brunch
Eggs & Omelettes
- HPG's Signature Breakfast Burrito
Griddled potatoes, sausage crumbles, scrambled eggs and shredded cheddar cheese. Smothered in our homemade pork green chili and topped with fresh cut pico de gallo.$13.00
- Classic 2 Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style and toast - with your choice of hash brown potatoes, fresh cut fruit or cottage cheese & your choice of bacon, ham or sausage.$13.00
- 3 Egg Greek Omelette
3 fresh cracked eggs, chopped lamb gyro, feta crumbles, tomatoes, homemade tzatziki and toast - with your choice of hash brown potatoes, fresh cut fruit or cottage cheese.$13.50
- 3 Egg Veggie Omelette
3 fresh cracked eggs, fire roasted sweet corn, sautéed onion and mushrooms, baby spinach and toast - with your choice of hash brown potatoes, fresh cut fruit or cottage cheese$13.00
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two eggs any style - over our deliciously tender slow cooked corned beef, griddled hash brown potatoes, sautéed onion and red bell peppers. Served with toast.$13.50
- Sweet Potato Hash & Eggs
Two eggs any style over a flavorful mix of spicy chorizo crumbles, griddled potatoes, diced sweet potato, chopped celery, onion, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with toast.$13.00
- Crispy Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Crispy chicken fried steak smothered in our homemade savory white sausage gravy and 2 eggs any style - with your choice of hash brown potatoes, fresh cut fruit cup or cottage cheese.$14.50
Benedicts
- Veggie Benny
Balsamic and herb roasted portobello mushroom caps, griddled tomato slices and sautéed spinach on a toasted english muffin. Topped with 2 perfectly poached eggs smothered in our homemade hollandaise and served with hash browns, fresh cut fruit or cottage cheese.$13.00
- Classic Eggs Benny
Classic ham Benedict served with hash browns, fresh cut fruit or cottage cheese.$14.00
- Cheese Steak Benny
HPG's signature cheesesteak Benedict. Tender shaved prime rib, sautéed onion and red bell peppers, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with hash browns, fresh cut fruit or cottage cheese.$15.00
Sweet Favorites
- Crispy Chicken & Waffles
House battered crispy fried chicken over a golden buttermilk waffle. Served with warm butter and syrup.$16.00
- Belgian Waffle
Golden buttermilk waffle served with warm butter and syrup, fresh berries & homemade whip cream.$12.50
- Double Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes
HPG knows how to make the perfect buttermilk pancake batter from scratch! Fluffy and flipped to a golden brown every time. Dusted with powdered sugar, served with warm butter and syrup.$10.50
- Double Stack of Gluten Free Pancakes
HPG knows how to make the perfect Gluten Free pancake batter from scratch! Fluffy and flipped to a golden brown every time. Dusted with powdered sugar, served with warm butter and syrup.$12.50
Belgian Waffle
Golden buttermilk waffle served with warm butter and syrup, fresh berries & homemade whip cream.
Breakfast Sides
Kids Breakfast
- Kids Waffle
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with warm butter, syrup and a kids beverage.$6.00
- Kids Buttermilk Pancake
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with warm butter, syrup and a kids beverage.$5.50
- Kids Gluten Free Pancake
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with warm butter, syrup and a kids beverage.$6.50
- Kids Classic 1 Egg Breakfast
1 egg any style, hash browns, bacon or sausage and toast. Served with a kids beverage.$6.50
Cocktails
HPG Favorites
- Whiskey Sour
This classic is made with Four Roses bourbon, fresh citrus juice and a touch of sweetness.$13.00
- Jalapeno Margarita
A spicy twist on the classic cocktail featuring silver tequila, lime juice, triple sec and muddled jalapeños for a bold and flavorful kick.$13.00
- Dilltini
Playful martini variation blending Breckinridge vodka with fresh pickle juice.$14.50
- Strawberry-Ginger Mule
Delightful variation of the Moscow Mule featuring Breckinridge vodka, fresh strawberries, ginger beer, and lime juice for a sweet, spicy and refreshing cocktail experience.$13.00
- Draper Old Fashion
Timeless cocktail inspired by the iconic Mad Men character combining Four Roses bourbon, sugar, bitters and an orange twist for a sophisticated and smooth libation.$13.00
- Espresso Martini
Sophisticated cocktail that blends vanilla vodka and Borguetti espresso liqueur creating a rich and invigorating drink with a delightful caffeine kick.$13.50
- Rosemary's Gin Fizz
Refreshing and aromatic cocktail that combines Family Jones gin, fresh rosemary infused simple syrup, lemon juice and soda water. Resulting in a herbal and effervescent delight.$13.00
Classic Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bottomless Mimosa$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Cuba Libre$7.00
- Dark 'n' Stormy$8.25
- French Martini$11.50
- Irish Coffee$8.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$9.50
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$9.50
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Rusty Nail$8.50
- Screwdriver$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tom Collins$7.50
- White Russian$7.75