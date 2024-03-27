Harvey Park Grille 2133 S Sheridan Blvd
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Pretzel Plate$14.00
Sausage, mustard, sauerkraut, tangerine olives, marcos beer cheese
- Loaded Potato Jackets$11.00
crispy potato skins, toasted panko, cheddar jack, bacon, chipotle crema
- Meatballs$12.00
3 panko crusted meatballs homemade marinara and parmigiana
- Hummus and Veggie Plate$12.00
seasonal veggies, homemade hummus and pita
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Sweet and spicy sesame
- Wings$11.00+
- Manchengo Croquetas$11.00
Serrano ham, anmchego, Paprika aioli
Soup & Salads
- French Onion Soup$6.00+
Onion soup
- Tomato Bisque$6.00+
- Green Chili$6.00+
- Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, spring mIx, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Feta, red onion, pepperoncini, served with pita and tzatziki
- Gigante Bean Kale$14.00
Baby kale, marinated gigante beans, heirloom brussel sprouts, bacon
- The Big Cobb$17.00
Lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, hardboiled egg, cucmber, chicken
- Harvey Park Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, avocado, craisins, almonds, cucumber, shredded carrots
Sandwiches
- The Reuban$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Red chili tortilla wrap, lettuce, turkey, bacon, avocado, honey-dijon vinaigrette
- Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickles, brioche bun
- French Dip$16.00
Prime rib, horseradish mayo, Swiss, carmelized onion, Au Jus
- George's Gyro$14.50
Lamb or chicken, tomato, mixed greeens, red onion, tzatziki, pita
- The Rachel$14.00
Entrees
- Steak Frites$23.00
Flank steak, fries, horsey Ketchup or chimichurri
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken$16.50
Green chili mac and broccolini
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Grilled white fish, spicy slaw, pickled onion, haberno crema
- Braised Short Ribs$17.00
Cauliflower puree, roasted broccolini, mushroom demi
- Chili Relleno Ravioli$16.50
Pablano cream sauce, chorizo oil, fire roasted corn, cotija
Sides
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Kids Drinks
Happy Hour
- Benvolio Pinot Grigio, Italy (HH)$5.00
- Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc, NZ (HH)$6.00
- La Crema Chardonnay, CA (HH)$9.00
- Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc/Viognier blend, CA (HH)$6.00
Breakfast
Eggs & Omelettes
Sweet Favorites
Breakfast Sides
Cocktails
HPG Favorites
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bottomless Mimosa$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Cuba Libre$7.00
- Dark 'n' Stormy$8.25
- French Martini$11.50
- Irish Coffee$8.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$9.50
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$9.50
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Rusty Nail$8.50
- Screwdriver$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tom Collins$7.50
- White Russian$7.75