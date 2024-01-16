Harvey Park Grille 2133 S Sheridan Blvd
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Pretzel Plate$14.00
Seasoned gourmet sliced sausage, brown mustard, sauerkraut, sweet tangerine olives and creamy Marcos beer cheese for dipping.
- Loaded Potato Jackets$11.00
Crispy baked potato skins, toasted panko, melted cheddar jack, chopped bacon and chipotle cream drizzel.
- Meatballs$12.00
3 moist panko crusted meatballs, smothered in our homemade marinara and topped with fresh grated parmigiana.
- Hummus and Veggie Plate$12.00
Fresh cut seasonal veggies, our homemade creamy hummus and warm baked pita bread wedges for dipping.
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fresh cut brussel sprouts tossed in our own sweet and spicy sesame sauce and crisped to perfection.
- Chicken Wings$11.00+
Meaty chicken wings tossed in our homemade tangy bar-b-q, spicy buffalo or honey habanero sauce, with ranch and blue cheese for dipping.
- Manchengo Croquetas$11.00
Crispy fried outside-warm and cheesy inside, Serrano ham and manchengo cheese with paprika aioli for dipping.
Soup & Salads
- French Onion Soup$6.00+
Classic homemade savory French Onion soup topped with jumbo croutons and creamy melted cheese.
- Tomato Bisque$6.00+
Our perfect blend of tomato and seasoning to create a finely crafted classic.
- Pork Green Chili$6.00+
Our head chef knows her Pork Green Chili and this recipe does not disappoint. Slow cooked to perfection - Enjoy it as a side or smother your favorite dish!
- Greek Salad$14.00
Crispy Romaine & spring mix, tossed with loads of tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta crumbles, red onion and pepperonccini. Served with warm pita bread wedges and homemade feta vinaigrette dressing. +Add a protein or select hummus to make it vegetarian & vegan friendly!
- Gigante Bean Kale$14.00
Small cut baby kale, marinated chilled gigante beans, heirloom brussel sprouts and chopped bacon. Swap bacon for any veggie or cheese in house and enjoy a vegetarian or vegan entree salad.
- The Big Cobb$17.00
Our take on a diner classic. Crisp lettuce, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg, diced cucumber and juicy sliced chicken.
- Harvey Park Salad$13.00
This salad is Josh's favorite - it's fresh, healthy and well balanced! Mixed greens, avocado, craisins, almonds, cucumber and shredded carrots with homemade lemon poppy seed dressing. +Add protein or don't, either way it's delicious.
Sandwiches
- The Reuban$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Red chili tortilla wrap, lettuce, turkey, bacon, avocado, honey-dijon vinaigrette
- Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickles, brioche bun
- French Dip$16.00
Prime rib, horseradish mayo, Swiss, carmelized onion, Au Jus
- George's Gyro$14.50
Lamb or chicken, tomato, mixed greeens, red onion, tzatziki, pita
- The Rachel$14.00
Entrees
- Steak Frites$23.00
Flank steak, fries, horsey Ketchup or chimichurri
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken$16.50Out of stock
Green chili mac and broccolini
- Braised Short Ribs$17.00
Cauliflower puree, roasted broccolini, mushroom demi
- Chili Relleno Ravioli$16.50
Pablano cream sauce, chorizo oil, fire roasted corn, cotija
- Burrito bowl$16.00
Flame grilled carne asada or chicken over cilantro rice, black beans, fresh mixed greens, avocado and pico de gallo with homemade spicy chipotle mayo dressing.
- Poke Bowl$16.00
Pan seared ahi tuna over cilantro rice, cucumber, carrot, avocado, cherry tomatoes and fresh mango with siracha mayo & traditional poke sauce.
- Harissa Bowl$16.00
Flame grilled chicken, chopped kale, cilantro rice, cucumber, fire roasted corn, homemade hummus and feta crumbles with traditional Harissa style red chili, garlic, lime paste.
- Lemon Salmon$17.00
Harissa Bowl
Flame grilled chicken, chopped kale, cilantro rice, cucumber, fire roasted corn, homemade hummus and feta crumbles with traditional Harissa style red chili, garlic, lime paste.
Sides
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Weekend Brunch
Eggs & Omelettes
Sweet Favorites
Breakfast Sides
Cocktails
HPG Favorites
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bottomless Mimosa$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Cuba Libre$7.00
- Dark 'n' Stormy$8.25
- French Martini$11.50
- Irish Coffee$8.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$9.50
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$9.50
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Rusty Nail$8.50
- Screwdriver$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tom Collins$7.50
- White Russian$7.75