Harvey Park Grille 2133 S Sheridan Blvd
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Soft Pretzel Plate
Giant soft baked pretzel, gourmet sliced sausage, brown mustard, sauerkraut, sweet tangerine olives and creamy beer cheese for dipping.$14.00
- Loaded Potato Jackets
Crispy baked potato skins, mashed potatoes, toasted panko, melted cheddar jack, chopped bacon and spicy crema drizzle.$11.00
- Marinara Meatballs
3 moist panko crusted meatballs, smothered in our homemade marinara and topped with fresh grated parmigiana.$12.00
- Brussel Sprouts
Fresh cut brussel sprouts tossed in our own sweet and spicy sesame sauce and crisped to perfection.$10.00
- Chicken Wings
Meaty chicken wings tossed in our homemade tangy bar-b-q, spicy buffalo or honey habanero sauce, with ranch and blue cheese for dipping.$11.00+
- Manchengo Croquetas
Crispy fried outside-warm and cheesy inside, Serrano ham and manchengo cheese with paprika aioli for dipping.$11.00
Soup & Salads
- French Onion Soup
Classic homemade savory French Onion soup topped with jumbo croutons and creamy melted cheese.$6.00+
- Pork Green Chili
Our head chef knows her Pork Green Chili and this recipe does not disappoint. Slow cooked to perfection - Enjoy it as a side or smother your favorite dish!$6.00+
- Greek Salad
Crispy Romaine tossed with loads of tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta crumbles, red onion and pepperonccini. Served with warm pita bread wedges and homemade feta vinaigrette dressing.$14.00
- The Big Cobb
Our take on a diner classic. Crisp lettuce, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg, diced cucumber and juicy sliced chicken served with homemade blue cheese dressing.$17.00
- Harvey Park Salad
It's a fresh, healthy and well balanced mix of greens, avocado, craisins, almonds, cucumber and shredded carrots with homemade lemon poppy seed dressing.$13.00
Sandwiches
- The Reuban
Thinly sliced tender corned beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and homemade Russian dressing on grilled Rye. Served with fries.$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Juicy chicken tossed in our homemade spicy buffalo sauce, chopped lettuce, carrot shavings and blue cheese dressing all wrapped up in a red chili tortilla. Served with fries.$15.00
- Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich
House battered crispy fried chicken thigh, tossed in spicy honey habanero sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles on a fluffy brioche bun. Served with fries$16.00
- HPG's Signature French Dip
Thinly sliced tender prime rib, melted Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo and caramelized onion on a grilled hoagie roll. Served with savory au jus and fries.$16.00
- George's Gyro
Lamb gyro or grilled chicken, tomato, mixed greens, red onion and homemade tzatziki sauce all wrapped up in a warm baked pita. Served with fries.$14.50
- The Rachel
Layers of sliced smoked turkey topped with creamy coleslaw and homemade Russian dressing on toasted whole wheat. Served with fries.$14.00
Burgers
- Azar's Classic Burger
Topped with Azar's special sauce, pickles, melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side.$15.00
- Habanero Jelly Burger
Topped with honey sweetened habanero jelly, cream cheese, crisp lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side.$15.00
- Elote Burger
Topped with red chili mayo, grilled corn, red onion, avocado, cotija and melted American cheese. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side.$15.50
- Build Your Own Burger
Start with the basics... crisp lettuce and a juicy slice of tomato. Served on a fluffy brioche bun with your choice of side. Pick you toppings... ($1.50 ea.) American, cheddar, Swiss, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, sautéed jalapeños, avocado, pork green chili, bacon strips.$12.00
Entrees
- Steak Frites
An 8 oz NY strip steak grilled to medium - sliced and served over a hearty drizzle of Gorgonzola cream sauce. Served with crispy golden fries.$23.00
- Lemon & Butter Grilled Salmon
Grilled filet of salmon glazed in a lemon butter sauce. Served with steamed rice and broccolini.$17.00
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken
A half chicken seasoned and slow roasted to be crisp and juicy. Served with a side of homemade mashed potatoes and steamed broccolini.$16.50
- Braised Short Ribs
A hearty portion of tender braised short ribs smothered in our own rich mushroom demi-glace. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and broccolini.$17.00
- Chili Relleno Ravioli
Perfectly al dente chili relleno stuffed ravioli smothered in a rich poblano cream sauce and topped with fire roasted corn and fresh cotija cheese.$16.50
- Burrito bowl
Flame grilled carne asada or chicken over cilantro rice, black beans, fresh mixed greens, avocado and pico de gallo with homemade spicy chipotle mayo dressing.$16.00
- Poke Bowl
Pan seared ahi tuna over cilantro rice, cucumber, carrot, avocado, cherry tomatoes and fresh mango with siracha mayo & traditional poke sauce.$16.00
- Harissa Bowl
Flame grilled chicken, chopped kale, cilantro rice, cucumber, fire roasted corn, homemade hummus and feta crumbles with traditional Harissa style red chili, garlic, lime paste.$16.00
Sides
Desserts
- Churros
Warm cinnamon sugar churros served with spicy chocolate and dulce de leche dipping sauces.$12.00
- Key Lime Pie
Sweet & tart creamy key lime in a traditional crumble pie crust with a dollop of chilled whip cream.$10.00
- Chocolate Cake
Decadent chocolate cake with rich and creamy chocolate frosting.$12.00
Kid's Menu
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic spaghetti with homemade marinara and fresh grated parmigiana. Served with a kids beverage.$9.50
- Mac & Cheese
Homemade oven baked mac & cheese. Served with a kids beverage.$8.00
- Chicken Fingers
Crispy chicken fingers and fries. Served with a kids beverage.$8.50
- Grilled Cheese
Traditional American cheese grilled on white bread. Served with fries and a kids beverage.$8.00
- Kids Burger
Grilled burger plain or with American cheese. Served with fries and a kids beverage.$8.50
Cocktails
HPG Favorites
- Whiskey Sour
This classic is made with Four Roses bourbon, fresh citrus juice and a touch of sweetness.$13.00
- Jalapeno Margarita
A spicy twist on the classic cocktail featuring silver tequila, lime juice, triple sec and muddled jalapeños for a bold and flavorful kick.$13.00
- Dilltini
Playful martini variation blending Breckinridge vodka with fresh pickle juice.$14.50
- Strawberry-Ginger Mule
Delightful variation of the Moscow Mule featuring Breckinridge vodka, fresh strawberries, ginger beer, and lime juice for a sweet, spicy and refreshing cocktail experience.$13.00
- Draper Old Fashion
Timeless cocktail inspired by the iconic Mad Men character combining Four Roses bourbon, sugar, bitters and an orange twist for a sophisticated and smooth libation.$13.00
- Espresso Martini
Sophisticated cocktail that blends vanilla vodka and Borguetti espresso liqueur creating a rich and invigorating drink with a delightful caffeine kick.$13.50
- Rosemary's Gin Fizz
Refreshing and aromatic cocktail that combines Family Jones gin, fresh rosemary infused simple syrup, lemon juice and soda water. Resulting in a herbal and effervescent delight.$13.00
Classic Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bottomless Mimosa$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Cuba Libre$7.00
- Dark 'n' Stormy$8.25
- French Martini$11.50
- Irish Coffee$8.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$9.50
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$9.50
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Rusty Nail$8.50
- Screwdriver$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tom Collins$7.50
- White Russian$7.75