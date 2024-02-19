Harvey Park Grille 2133 S Sheridan Blvd
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Pretzel Plate$14.00
Sausage, mustard, sauerkraut, tangerine olives, marcos beer cheese
- Loaded Potato Jackets$12.00
crispy potato skins, toasted panko, cheddar jack, bacon, chipotle crema
- Meatballs$14.00
3 panko crusted meatballs homemade marinara and parmigiana
- Hummus and Veggie Plate$12.00
seasonal veggies, homemade hummus and pita
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Sweet and spicy sesame
- Wings$11.00+
- Manchengo Croquetas$14.00
Serrano ham, anmchego, Paprika aioli
Soup & Salads
- French Onion Soup$6.00+
Onion soup
- Tomato Bisque$6.00+
- Green Chili$6.00+
- Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, spring mIx, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Feta, red onion, pepperoncini, served with pita and tzatziki
- Gigante Bean Kale$14.00
Baby kale, marinated gigante beans, heirloom brussel sprouts, bacon
- The Big Cobb$17.00
Lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, hardboiled egg, cucmber, chicken
- Harvey Park Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, avocado, craisins, almonds, cucumber, shredded carrots
Sandwiches
- The Reuban$16.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Red chili tortilla wrap, lettuce, turkey, bacon, avocado, honey-dijon vinaigrette
- Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickles, brioche bun
- French Dip$16.00
Prime rib, horseradish mayo, Swiss, carmelized onion, Au Jus
- George's Gyro$14.50
Lamb or chicken, tomato, mixed greeens, red onion, tzatziki, pita
Entrees
- Steak Frites$23.00
Flank steak, fries, horsey Ketchup or chimichurri
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken$16.50
Green chili mac and broccolini
- Fish Tacos$18.00Out of stock
Grilled white fish, spicy slaw, pickled onion, haberno crema
- Braised Short Ribs$17.00
Cauliflower puree, roasted broccolini, mushroom demi
- Chili Relleno Ravioli$16.50
Pablano cream sauce, chorizo oil, fire roasted corn, cotija
Sides
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Happy Hour
HH Food
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey & Bourbon
Scotch
Liqueurs & Cordials
Wine
Red
White
- Benvolio Pinot Grigio, Italy$8.00+
- Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc/Viognier blend, CA$9.00+
- La Crema Chardonnay, CA$12.00+