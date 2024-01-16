Harvey Park Grille 2133 S Sheridan Blvd
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Pretzel Plate$14.00
Seasoned gourmet sliced sausage, brown mustard, sauerkraut, sweet tangerine olives and creamy Marcos beer cheese for dipping.
- Loaded Potato Jackets$11.00
Crispy baked potato skins, toasted panko, melted cheddar jack, chopped bacon and chipotle cream drizzel.
- Meatballs$12.00
3 moist panko crusted meatballs, smothered in our homemade marinara and topped with fresh grated parmigiana.
- Hummus and Veggie Plate$12.00
Fresh cut seasonal veggies, our homemade creamy hummus and warm baked pita bread wedges for dipping.
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fresh cut brussel sprouts tossed in our own sweet and spicy sesame sauce and crisped to perfection.
- Chicken Wings$11.00+
Meaty chicken wings tossed in our homemade tangy bar-b-q, spicy buffalo or honey habanero sauce, with ranch and blue cheese for dipping.
- Manchengo Croquetas$11.00
Crispy fried outside-warm and cheesy inside, Serrano ham and manchengo cheese with paprika aioli for dipping.
Soup & Salads
- French Onion Soup$6.00+
Classic homemade savory French Onion soup topped with jumbo croutons and creamy melted cheese.
- Tomato Bisque$6.00+
Our perfect blend of tomato and seasoning to create a finely crafted classic.
- Pork Green Chili$6.00+
Our head chef knows her Pork Green Chili and this recipe does not disappoint. Slow cooked to perfection - Enjoy it as a side or smother your favorite dish!
- Greek Salad$14.00
Crispy Romaine & spring mix, tossed with loads of tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta crumbles, red onion and pepperonccini. Served with warm pita bread wedges and homemade feta vinaigrette dressing. +Add a protein or select hummus to make it vegetarian & vegan friendly!
- Gigante Bean Kale$14.00
Small cut baby kale, marinated chilled gigante beans, heirloom brussel sprouts and chopped bacon. Swap bacon for any veggie or cheese in house and enjoy a vegetarian or vegan entree salad.
- The Big Cobb$17.00
Our take on a diner classic. Crisp lettuce, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg, diced cucumber and juicy sliced chicken.
- Harvey Park Salad$13.00
This salad is Josh's favorite - it's fresh, healthy and well balanced! Mixed greens, avocado, craisins, almonds, cucumber and shredded carrots with homemade lemon poppy seed dressing. +Add protein or don't, either way it's delicious.
Pork Green Chili
Our head chef knows her Pork Green Chili and this recipe does not disappoint. Slow cooked to perfection - Enjoy it as a side or smother your favorite dish!
Sandwiches
- The Reuban$14.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Rye
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Red chili tortilla wrap, lettuce, turkey, bacon, avocado, honey-dijon vinaigrette
- Spicy Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickles, brioche bun
- French Dip$16.00
Prime rib, horseradish mayo, Swiss, carmelized onion, Au Jus
- George's Gyro$14.50
Lamb or chicken, tomato, mixed greeens, red onion, tzatziki, pita
- The Rachel$14.00
Entrees
- Steak Frites$23.00
Flank steak, fries, horsey Ketchup or chimichurri
- 1/2 Roasted Chicken$16.50Out of stock
Green chili mac and broccolini
- Braised Short Ribs$17.00
Cauliflower puree, roasted broccolini, mushroom demi
- Chili Relleno Ravioli$16.50
Pablano cream sauce, chorizo oil, fire roasted corn, cotija
- Burrito bowl$16.00
Flame grilled carne asada or chicken over cilantro rice, black beans, fresh mixed greens, avocado and pico de gallo with homemade spicy chipotle mayo dressing.
- Poke Bowl$16.00
Pan seared ahi tuna over cilantro rice, cucumber, carrot, avocado, cherry tomatoes and fresh mango with siracha mayo & traditional poke sauce.
- Harissa Bowl$16.00
Flame grilled chicken, chopped kale, cilantro rice, cucumber, fire roasted corn, homemade hummus and feta crumbles with traditional Harissa style red chili, garlic, lime paste.
- Lemon Salmon$17.00
Sides
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Weekend Brunch
Eggs & Omelettes
Sweet Favorites
Breakfast Sides
Cocktails
HPG Favorites
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bottomless Mimosa$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Cuba Libre$7.00
- Dark 'n' Stormy$8.25
- French Martini$11.50
- Irish Coffee$8.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$9.50
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mimosa$7.50
- Mojito$9.50
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Rusty Nail$8.50
- Screwdriver$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.50
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tom Collins$7.50
- White Russian$7.75